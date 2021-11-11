Zimbabwe: Epworth Court Works Advanced

Brickwork at Epworth Magistrate Court is now complete and all is now set for the commencement of the roofing stage ahead of the official opening of the new court house early next year.

Roofing material has since been bought and the construction team is ready to complete the work by year end.

In an interview, Judicial Service Commission secretary Mr Walter Chikwana said roofing will be completed this year with finishings expected to begin in January next year.

"We are moving towards completion. The main court structure as well as the ablution facilities are now at roof level.

"The trusses and other roofing materials are now available. We expect to start working on the finishings like tiling, scheming and painting in January 2022. If all goes well, the court will officially open its doors to the public by end of the first quarter of 2022," said Mr Chikwana.

However, Mr Chikwana said the holding cells were still at deck level because of the need to follow the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services specifications.

"The holding cells are still at deck level because the builders are supposed to meet the ZPCS specifications. Cells cannot just be build without the prison authority's specifications," he said.

The work is in line with Government's quest to set up resident courts in suburban areas in its bid to take justice delivery system to the people.

Such an initiative dovetails with the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1). There will be circuit courts sitting in other high density suburbs as the Government mobilise resources to construct infrastructure in identified suburban areas.

Magistrates courts will be set up in high density suburbs where the bulk of people reside as part of improving access to justice.

There will be additional magistrates' courts in some high density suburbs in Harare and Bulawayo metropolitan provinces.

In Harare Metropolitan province, magistrates' courts will be set up in Epworth, Glen Norah and Budiriro, while in Bulawayo they will be established in Nkulumane and Entumbane. The regulations were made in terms of Magistrates Court Act.

Government has also in the past established magistrate courts in areas such as Guruve, Murehwa, Mutawatawa and Murambinda, among others, as part of a grand plan to ensure citizens access justice without hassles.

High Courts have also been set in Mutare and Masvingo as part of deliberate effort to decentralise justice delivery system.

The High Court has also been sitting on circuit where it has not been able to establish permanent structures as part of efforts to ensure citizens access justice close to them.

Establishment of courts close to people is consistent with NDS1, a five-year economic plan meant to ensure that the country attains an upper middle economy by 2030. President Mnangagwa launched the medium term strategic plan that will run from 2021-2025.