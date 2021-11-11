Zimbabwe: Coca Cola Launches 'Real Magic'

Business Reporter

COCA-COLA Zimbabwe has launched Real Magic, a novel global brand platform that seeks to celebrate the resilience of humanity to hazards posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Real Magic is not simply a tagline or a one-off campaign, but a long-term brand philosophy and belief that will drive and guide marketing and communications across the Coca-Cola trademark globally. According to Coca-Cola Zimbabwe marketing manager Faith Nehanda, Real Magic launches with a new campaign called "One Coke Away From Each Other", blending real and virtual worlds.

"One Coke Away From Each Other" is a metaphor that speaks to the belief that what unites us is greater than what sets us apart thus celebrating common humanity.

While addressing attendees to the event Ms Nehanda said through the Real Magic platform, Coca-Cola wanted to engage the general public in a different way through a network of unique and relatable experiences.

"The platform is built from lessons of the last 18 months (when we were under the Covid-19 pandemic) that we can find magic all around us when we come together in unexpected moments that elevate the everyday into the extraordinary.

"Real Magic marks the first new global brand platform for Coca-Cola since 2016 and is being launched alongside a refreshed visual identity for Coca-Cola, as well as a new perspective on the Coca-Cola logo that will feature across Coca-Cola marketing.

"Inspired by its representation on Coca-Cola's iconic packaging, the "Hug" logo lifts the curved Coca-Cola trademark on the bottle and can provide a visual signature that will embrace and frame moments of magic across Coca-Cola's communications," she said.

Ms Nehanda added that the Real Magic philosophy was rooted in the belief that dichotomies can make the world a more interesting place. The launch of this new brand is accompanied by a short film titled 'One Coke away from each other'. The film, which launched digitally on September 27, asks what Coca-Cola, as a symbol of togetherness, could bridge universes meant to be apart to create Real Magic.

The "Real Magic" platform includes a new design identity for the Coke Trademark - which includes Coca Cola, Coca-Cola/Diet Coke and Coca-Cola Zero sugar - anchored by a fresh expression of the Coca-Cola logo.