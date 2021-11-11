Zimbabwe: Warriors Not Fighting in Bafana Corner

Stand — IN Warriors captain Khama Billiat says they are not here to help Bafana Bafana qualify for the 2022 World Cup but to fight for their country.

The two teams meet at the FNB Stadium here tonight.

The match kicks-off at 9pm.

The Kaizer Chiefs forward will lead coach Norman Mapeza's charges in the absence of skipper Knowledge Musona who is nursing an injury.

While the hosts are in a fierce battle with Ghana to win the sole ticket to the final play-off round in the road to Qatar next year, the Warriors are already out of the race.

"Being a captain comes with a huge responsibility, but I will try and manage the pressure," said Billiat.

"We take every game seriously and the South African match is no exception.

"We are professionals and we are representing a huge nation, the aspirations of millions.

"We have our pride to fight for given that we haven't been able to win any match in this campaign.

"We have failed ourselves and all those we represent, so we cannot let them down again.

"We are here to fight for the badge.

"What we just have to do is apply the tactics, which the coach has been parting to us, at training.

"We should go out there, apply those tactics and work harder."

Billiat said the Warriors have nothing to lose and that means they will play without the pressure associated with the Limpopo Derby.

"This is a very big match against South Africa and we know each other very well. We know them as much as they know about us," he said.

"We have watched them play and we know most of them.

"We are coming into this match with a great, motivated state of mind.

"Of course, we are already out of the running as far as qualification is concerned, but we have everything to fight for.

"Qualifying or not qualifying, we know what is expected of us, we know we have a big responsibility to protect our badge."

He said he now carried more responsibility.

"Being made the captain of the team is a huge responsibility but I have led them before and I have no pressure whatsoever," he said.

"I will just play my normal game

"We should also bear in mind that being out of the World Cup is certainly not the end of the world for us.

"We have future games and we have guys who are still relatively new in the team."

The Chiefs forward said the team should take advantage of these games to build cohesion.

"We have to make sure we build cohesion for future games and posting positive results will also lay some good foundation for the team.

"Everyone in the team deserves to be here and everyone should fight as much as they can to try and win the match."

Brendan Galloway, who could start tonight's match, said he is hungry for success, against South Africa.

"We need to work very hard against South Africa. We need to redeem ourselves. We are self-motivated to get good results," said Galloway.

"Every game we represent our country is important, we have AFCON finals coming up in January as well, and we need to work very hard in this game against South Africa.

"We have to work as a team, get to know each other well, bond together and getting used to each other's style of play.

"I am happy to be in the team, I was born in Zimbabwe and that's my country. I am used to the culture and I am learning how to sing as the team normally does in camp.

"It's always exciting to be in the team and we are ready.

"We should play our normal game and stick to the coach's instructions. This is a game we have to win. We need the bragging rights, the restoration of our pride."

With the absence of regular players, Mapeza is likely to deploy FC Platinum goalkeeper Petros Mhari in goals.

The defensive shield is likely to have Galloway, Takudzwa Chimwemwe, Gerald Takwara and Kelvin Madzongwe.

Bruce Kangwa is likely to start on the left flank with Ishmael Wadi on the other side while Blessing Sarupinda and Marvelous Nakamba will complete the midfield structure.

Billiat could take up his usual No. 10 role with returning David Moyo the point man.

Probable Warriors line-up

P. Mhari, T. Chimwemwe, B. Galloway, G. Takwara, K. Madzongwe, M. Nakamba, B. Sarupinda, B. Kangwa, I. Wadi, K. Billiat, D. Moyo