Zimbabwe: Government Warns MDC Alliance On Fake Abductions

The government has accused the opposition MDC Alliance of making fake abduction claims after its Vice President Tendai Biti had On Monday, reported that he was being followed by "funny vehicles"

Social media reports had it that Biti had been taken by five unknown men at his Borrowdale home but the outspoken lawyer later "resurfaced" claiming he is living in fear of being taken unscrupulously.

Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe in a statement Wednesday, said law enforcement agents will unearth those peddling such narratives.

"Government notes with concern the growing tendency to peddle false allegations of human rights abuses designed to soil the image of the country and to solicit underserved international sympathy. The MDC-A took a long time to respond to the false news before its Spokesperson, Fadzayi Mahere, issued a statement dismissing the fake news.

"Law enforcement agencies will unearth those behind the peddling of such false narratives and ensure that the perpetrators face the law. The Zimbabwe Republic Police has confirmed that no report of such a matter has been made at any police station by Tendai Biti or his party," said Kazembe

The Minister said the latest abduction template is the same as that of Dr Peter Magombeyi and that of MDC Alliance youths.

"The abduction narrative follows the same template used before in the staged disappearances of activist and medical doctor, Peter Magombeyi, and that of MDC-A youths, Joana Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova.

"These reports always surface on the eve of global summits or the periodic reviews of Western-imposed sanctions. This latest story coincides with growing calls for the unconditional removal of sanctions against the country, following UN Rapporteur, Professor Alena Douhan's report, whose findings the MDC-A, particularly Biti, disputed," said the Minister

In an interview with 263Chat, Biti dismissed the abduction claims saying he was not abducted but there have been vehicles tracking him.

"They have been swarming my office and as you know they invaded our offices when we had a press conference at our office on 26 October 2021. A lot of fun cars have been following me... " Biti said.