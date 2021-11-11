Zimbabwe: Bulawayo Council Moots Fire, Ambulance Levy

The Bulawayo City Council (BCC) is mooting the introduction of a monthly fire and ambulance service levy.

According to the latest council report, the councillors have already agreed to the proposal that, if approved, will see an increase in ratepayers' rentals.

The city's deputy mayor Mlandu Ncube noted the BCC's Fire and Ambulances Services was one of the least funded department yet it provides a critical service to the city.

"Fire and Ambulance Service was always ranked last, but this service is very critical. Residents did not understand the services that Fire and Ambulance provided," part of the city's Environmental Management and Engineering Services Committee report reads.

According to the report, Mlandu suggested that a monthly levy must be introduced for the Fire and Ambulance Services.

"The fund would be treated more like insurance," Mlandu suggested.

Councillor Silas Chigora supported Mlandu but advised that certain legal issues had to be addressed before the levy was introduced.

"It was prudent for the council to introduce a levy. This levy would be ring-fenced and the funds used to improve Fire and Ambulance Services," Chigora said.

Mayor Solomon Mguni also supported the levy, saying it will improve service delivery.

During the meeting, Chigora also expressed concern over the safety of some council schools following the recent explosion of a hand grenade at Ntshamathe primary school.