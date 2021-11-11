Namibia: Katima School Battles Overflowing Sewage

Overflowing sewage has been a headache at the Ngweze Primary School for many years, with learners and staff fearing the stagnant sewage water will compromise their health.

School principal Irene Limpo-Nkwazi said the sewage issue has been a recurring problem for a long time - and despite the matter being reported to authorities, nothing has been done.

"We have learned to live within the risk. Town council officials come here whenever summoned, but they are failing to resolve the situation," she bemoaned, before referring queries to regional education director Josty Kawana, who did not respond to phone calls and text messages.

Meanwhile, the chairperson of Zambezi Development Association Blessing Maanda vented his frustration towards the town council, saying it has failed to upgrade the sewerage system that dates back to pre-independence.

"Our sewer system is now old and congested; it deserves to be declared a risk disaster by the Office of the Prime Minister, so that the urban and rural development ministry can intervene, because the town council has totally failed," said Maanda.

Working on it

Upon enquiry, mayor Lister Shamalaza said the council is working tirelessly to address the irritating sewage problem, emphasising that technicians are working on the matter at the school.

"I was on the ground at Ngweze primary - and we established that along the channel leading to the main pump, there is a blockage hindering the flow.

\We tried to pump using our sewer truck - but still, there was no difference because of the blockage. We are now going to open pump 7 to which this channel feed," stressed the mayor.

Re-routing

In addition, the Shamalaza said residents should be calm, as the council has initiated a re-routing plan of the town's whole sewerage system.

"That is why we still encounter some of these blockages and spillages, because the re-routing is not complete. We are waiting to receive some missing materials so that the whole process can be done, especially at the notorious Build it," he assured.