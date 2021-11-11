Namibia: The Fishrot-Tainted Deputy Director

Fishrot-accused Otneel Shuudifonya was unmoved when he was told by investigators last year he had to pay back N$10,3 million which has allegedly been stolen from the national fishing company Fishcor.

"Paying [N$10,3 million back to Fishcor] is not a problem, but I need to be instructed properly," he told Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) investigators last year.

Shuudifonya explained this sudden wealth last year when he was questioned by officials of the ACC investigating Namibia's biggest corruption case.

During the questioning, he told ACC investigators that N$10,3 million was meant for a fish feed project and was authorised by former Fishcor chief executive officer Mike Nghipunya.

Shuudifonya explained to ACC investigators that the N$10,3 million passed through a company called Saga Seafood before it reached his account.

He allegedly splashed part of that money on a private fuel-storage facility at Breakwater outside Windhoek.

The rest of the money is "still available, it's invested in our entities," he said in court yesterday.

Shuudifonya, who is employed as a deputy director by the Otjozondjupa Regional Council, is among 10 individuals accused in the Fishrot corruption scandal.

He is currently testifying in court in a bid to be released on bail, but the state is set to block his application.

The 34-year-old father of three was living his best life until he was arrested in December last year.

'INSPIRING BLACK BUSINESSMAN'

At the height of his dealings, he had business connections with Nghipunya, former Investec Asset Management Namibia (now known as Ninety One) chief James Hatuikulipi, and co-accused Phillipus Mwapopi, among others.

Shuudifonya said he is inspired by Hatuikulipi, whom he was introduced to by his cousin.

"I have known James (Hautuikuilipi) since 2009. We went to his residence because my cousin is a friend of theirs," he told investigators.

He said: "That is when I came to know them and then Otwafika (Logistics) came in 2017 when I was looking for financial assistance from James. James is an inspiring black businessman from my region."

Shuudifonya and Nghipunya are business partners.

Authorities believe he was used as a conduit by Nghipunya and Hatuikulipi in the alleged theft of state funds from Fishcor.

Shuudifonya's daily job fetched him not more than N$500 000 per year.

However, his bank statements show he was a man who loved spending.

For instance, he said he paid N$10 000 to repair Mwapopi's Ford Ranger vehicle after an accident.

He also paid N$5 000 for a bow tie which was auctioned at Mwapopi's wedding in 2018.

At some point, he had an arrangement to withdraw N$15 000 in batches and hand it over to a certain Mekondjo Haushona.

"I used to make cash withdrawals in the amount of N$15 000 upwards, and handed the cash over to Mr Mekondjo. That was the practice with all the money coming into the account of Ndjako Investment CC," Shuudifonya told ACC investigators last year.

He claimed his company was used by Haushona to hold about N$15 million, because Haushona's company was not in good tax standing.

Shuudifonya claims to know Haushona as a person who used to repair heavy machinery for various companies.

FISH SHOPS

Due to his business dealings with the former Fishcor CEO, Shuudifonya was awarded a loan of N$1,3 million by Nghipunya.

He used this money to buy fish containers and stock (fish) to set up shops at Walvis Bay, Otjiwarongo, and Onethindi for his company called Ndjako Investment.

The compnay's other owner is Samuel Israel.

However, ACC investigations reveal that Nghipunya may be a silent partner as he is also a signatory to the bank account.

Apart from his fish shops Shuudifonya also has several other properties.

He owns a butchery through Ndjako Investment at an undisclosed location, a residential property at Ondangwa, and an erf at Omuthiya.

In addition, he allegedly owns a two-hectare piece of land at Brakwater where a fuel-storage project is being developed.

Shuudifonya also revealed that he has invested N$10 million to acquire a stake in a diamond mine in Angola.

The mine is 70% owned by Nghipunya's company Gwanyemba Investment, while the remaining 30% is held by concession owners.

Shuudifonya didn't reveal how many shares he was given by Nghipunya for his N$10 million investment, but claimed he could own 30% of the Angolan mine when he eventually invests N$15 million.

Shuudifonya yesterday told the court no one is protecting his interests in the mine while he is incarcerated.

When Nghipunya went to jail, Shuudifonya's cellphone number was added to the Gwanyemba account, making it eligible for payment notifications.

However, Shuudifonya insists he has no shares in Gwanyemba Trust.

CELAX LINKS

A N$2 million payment from Celax Investments was made into Ndjako's account, referenced as 'Government Objective'.

"Although I was not expecting any payment from Celax, I can confirm that the payment of N$2 million was for the dried fish supplied to Fishcor," he said.

Shuudifonya also explained a payment of N$450 000 he received from Fishrot co-accused Mwapopi.

The payment came from a company owned by Mwapopi, called Wanakadu Investment CC, and was deposited into the accounts of Fine Seafood CC, owned by Shuudifonya.

Celax is owned by lawyer Maren de Klerk, who has since told the ACC he was indeed part of the Fishrot scheme.

Celax Investments was used to launder close to N$75 million from Fishcor, which allegedly benefited Swapo, and president Hage Geingob's political campaign.