Zimbabwe: Khama Billiat Handed Warriors Captaincy

Warriors star Khama Billiat has been entrusted to lead the Zimbabwe national football team in the remaining two 2022 World Cup football qualifiers against South Africa and Ethiopia.

The 31-year-old will take over the captaincy duties due to the absence of skipper Knowledge Musona and his deputy Tendayi Darikwa, who are both unavailable for the two matches due to injury and family commitments respectively.

Zimbabwe, who sit rock bottom of the group standings with just one point after four matches, face South Africa at FNB Stadium this Thursday evening before hosting Ethiopia three days later at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

Billiat will be hoping to lead from the front as Zimbabwe seek to finish what has been a dismal World Cup qualifying campaign on a high and build some good momentum ahead of the African Cup of Nations early next year.

This will not be the first time that Billiat has been tasked to lead the national side as he previously led the team in an international friendly against Malawi last year.

The Kaizer Chiefs ace has been slowly rediscovering his form for his South African club in recent weeks after enduring a difficult couple of seasons due to a combination of injuries and loss of form since leaving Mamelodi Sundowns.

Billiat, however, remains an important member of the Warriors squad and the technical team will be banking on his experience as they seek to derail Bafana Bafana's chances of qualifying for the World Cup.

Zimbabwe squad:

Goalkeepers:

Taimon Mvula (Dynamos), Donavan Benard (Chicken Inn), Petros Mhari (FC Platinum).

Defenders:

Brendan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle), Bruce Kangwa (Azam), Divine Lunga (Mamelodi Sundowns), Takudzwa Chimwemwe (Nkana), Alec Mudimu (Torpedo Kutaisi), Peter Muduwa (Highlanders), Godknows Murwira (Dynamos).

Midfielders:

Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa), Kelvin Madzongwe (FC Platinum), Gerald Takwara (Venda Football Academy), Farai Madhanaga (Marumo Gallants), Blessing Sarupinda (Sekhukhune), Tawanda Maswanhise (Leicester), Thabani Kamusoko(Zesco United), Jonah Fabisch (Hamburger SV), Kudakwashe Mahachi (SuperSport United), Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs), Ismael Wadi (JDR Stars).

Strikers:

David Moyo (Hamilton Academical), Bill Antonio (Dynamos), Knox Mutizwa (Lamontville Golden Arrows).