Zimbabwe: Parly Committee Guns for Tafadzwa Musarara

The Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development has recommended the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) to investigate Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) chairman Tafadzwa Musarara for embezzling funds.

In a report presented to Parliament, Committee chairperson Justice Mayor Wadyejena report recommended a lifestyle audit on Musarara.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police and Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission must investigate the GMAZ transaction, and ascertain the whereabouts of the US$28.2 Million which was not accounted for by Mr Tafadzwa Musarara and GMAZ.

"ZACC must investigate circumstances that led to Drotsky being the vehicle used to import wheat on behalf of Wheat Millers and additionally when GMAZ processed Telegraphic Transfers to Holbud from its own accounts with the invoices from Holburd clearly indicating GMAZ as the customer, not Drotsky.

"ZIMRA must investigate the tax affairs of Drotsky and GMAZ including instituting a lifestyle audit on Mr. Tafadzwa Musarara for a period between January 2018 and March 2020 zeroing on the US$28.2 million availed by RBZ. ZIMRA must report to the Committee within 60 days of tabling this report," noted the report

The report further called on the police to issue a statement within 30 days on the progress regarding the externalization of funds.

"The ZRP must investigate, take appropriate action where there are anomalies and issue a statement within 30 days of this directive on progress regarding the externalization of funds meant for wheat purchases by GMAZ.

"The Law Society of Zimbabwe must investigate Rubaya and Chatambudza Legal Practitioners for unethical conduct in trying to deceive the High Court of Zimbabwe by purportedly withdrawing a matter (HC2407/20) that had already been dismissed by a High Court Judge.

"Parliament must charge the GMAZ Chairperson for contempt in that he deliberately lied under oath to defeat the objective of the Committee's inquiry. This is to ensure that the sacrosanct oversight role of Parliament is respected," said the report.

