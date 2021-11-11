Rwanda: Haruna Niyonzima Dismisses Retirement Reports

10 November 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Amavubi captain Haruna Niyonzima has dismissed any talk of retirement with the 31-year-old revealing he still wants to play for more years.

Rwanda's most-capped player, has insisted that he is 'still strong' and does not know when he will retire from international football.

"I don't know when I will retire, I am just enjoying my playing career, I wish to achieve the best that Rwandans want and deserve from us. I feel happy and I want to keep on playing and winning games, to score goals, to enjoy myself. This is my motivation to come to train, to entertain the fans with my passion." The AS Kigali forward said.

Niyonzima, who made his senior international debut for Rwanda in 2006, achieved the feat after featuring 104 times for Amavubi and has scored six times in the process, becoming the only Rwanda international to achieve the milestone.

He currently features for AS Kigali having previously played for Etincelles, Rayon Sports, APR, and AS Kigali in the Rwanda Premier League and Tanzanian Giants Young Africans SC and Simba.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X