Rwanda: Haruna Niyonzima Dismisses Retirement Reports

Amavubi captain Haruna Niyonzima has dismissed any talk of retirement with the 31-year-old revealing he still wants to play for more years.

Rwanda's most-capped player, has insisted that he is 'still strong' and does not know when he will retire from international football.

"I don't know when I will retire, I am just enjoying my playing career, I wish to achieve the best that Rwandans want and deserve from us. I feel happy and I want to keep on playing and winning games, to score goals, to enjoy myself. This is my motivation to come to train, to entertain the fans with my passion." The AS Kigali forward said.

Niyonzima, who made his senior international debut for Rwanda in 2006, achieved the feat after featuring 104 times for Amavubi and has scored six times in the process, becoming the only Rwanda international to achieve the milestone.

He currently features for AS Kigali having previously played for Etincelles, Rayon Sports, APR, and AS Kigali in the Rwanda Premier League and Tanzanian Giants Young Africans SC and Simba.