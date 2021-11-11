Uganda: Ubl's Juliana Kaggwa Elected Uganda Alcohol Industry Association Vice Chairperson

10 November 2021
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

The Uganda Alcohol Industry Association (UAIA) has elected Uganda Breweries Limited's Juliana Kaggwa as the association's new vice chairperson, taking over from Manish Kalla of Grays Uganda.

The change was made during the association's Annual General Meeting at Kati Kati Restaurant where Kaggwa, the former Secretary-General, joined Nile Breweries Limited's Onapito Ekomoloit, who has retained his position as chairperson and Srinivasa Reddy of Premier Distilleries remained the association's Treasurer.

Other committee members include John Magara of Beedee Eff, Baghavendra Reddy Ganesh of Blue Nile Distillers, G. Uwa Maheshwar Reddy of Hema Beverages, and M.S Harinath Reddy of King Albert Distillers.

UAIA is an umbrella body bringing together the registered and regulated producers of adult beverages in Uganda.

It was formed in 2006 to align the interests of the manufacturers and promote the responsible consumption of alcoholic beverages.

The association recently unveiled a report on the illicit alcohol market in Uganda, which highlighted the social and economic impact of the continued proliferation of illicit alcohol on consumers.

The report titled Understanding and Sizing Illicit Alcohol Consumption in Uganda contains findings from research conducted in 2020 by Euromonitor International.

Among others, it indicated that illicit alcohol makes up 65% of the total market volume in Uganda and that its consumption grew by 9% in the last three years but also increased during the lockdown due to the closure of entertainment establishments.

Additionally, the report found that an approximated shs1.6 trillion in revenue goes unrealised by the government and Uganda Revenue Authority due to tax evasion, which is a result of a lax culture of enforcement of the Enguli Act, which prohibits the manufacture and consumption of Enguli (alcohol) without a license.

