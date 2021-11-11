Tanzania: 'Vodacom Tanzania Ordered to Pay TRA Sh3 Billion'

Dar es Salaam — The Court of Appeal said Vodacom Tanzania must pay the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) Sh3 billion withholding tax on purchase of a computer software from Siemens Telecommunications (Pty) Limited.

The highest court in the land has upheld decisions of the Tax Revenue Appeals Board (Trab) and the Tax Revenue Appeals Tribunal (Trat) that had turned down Vodacom's attempts to escape the tax liability.

The two tax appeal bodies had held that payment that Vodacom made to Siemens for the purchase of the software was taxable under the Income Tax Act.

"We find and hold that the payment made by the appellant (Vodacom) to M/s Siemens Telecommunications (Pty) Limited for the purchase of computer software was in the nature of, and is taxable as, royalty in terms of section 34 (1) (c) of the Income Tax Act," the court held.

The decision is the third consecutive blow for the giant telecom after it has lost the legal battle in the quasi-judicial bodies.

Vodacom went to the Court of Appeal last year to challenge the decision of Trat to uphold decision of Trab that confirmed the tax liability imposed on it in 2007.