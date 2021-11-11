Tanzania: Water Rationing Kicks in As Shortage Bites in Dar es Salaam

Dar es Salaam — Water shortage in Tanzania's commercial capital has started to bite with residents now forced to minimize the use of water to cope with severe shortage after Dawasa began rationing in many parts of the city.

Dar es Salaam Water and Sewarage Authority (Dawasa) recently announced that said there will be a shortage for customers served by the Upper Ruvu and Wami River, due to decrease in water levels caused by drought.

Speaking to The Citizen, Mary Mosha a resident of Ubungo Kibangu said for the past three weeks they have witnessed acute shortage of water with some days passing by without running water.

Ms Mosha said in order to cope with the rationing they have been forced to use whatever little water is available sparingly.

"This is the first time that we are experiencing this kind of shortage since Dawasa connected us. We now receive water once a week," she said.

In areas of Tabata and Segerea residents say the authority has an announced that they will receive water on Tuesdays and Thursdays until further notice.