South Africa: Recipients of National Orders Named

South African music legend Rebecca Malope and two heroes namely Chand Basson and Roydon Olckers, who sacrificed their lives while saving others, will be recognised at this year's National Orders for their contribution towards the advancement of democracy and making a significant impact on improving the lives of South Africans.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Chancellor of the National Orders and Director-General in The Presidency, Phindile Baleni, announced the names of those South Africans and eminent foreign nationals who will be awarded National Orders at an investiture ceremony to be held on 18 November 2021.

National Orders are the highest awards that a country, through its President, bestows on its citizens and eminent foreign nationals.

The National Orders also recognise the contributions made by individuals towards building a non-racial, non-sexist, democratic and prosperous South Africa, as envisaged in the Constitution.

"President Cyril Ramaphosa will bestow on deserving recipients the Order of Mendi for Bravery, the Order of Ikhamanga, the Order of the Baobab, the Order of Luthuli and the Order of the Companions of OR Tambo," Baleni said.

The Order of Mendi for Bravery

This order, which recognises South African citizens who have performed acts of bravery, will be bestowed in Gold on Gcinisizwe Khwezi Sylvester Kondile (Posthumous), for his ultimate sacrifice to the liberation of South Africa.

"He endured unspeakable torture and cruelty, refusing to betray his comrades right to the victorious end of his life," Baleni said.

Rev Isaac William Dyobha Wauchope (Posthumous) will receive the order for providing morale through poignant words and support in the darkest hour of soldiers who died in the sinking of the SS Mendi. His words and courage are his iconic legacy that lives on.

The Order will be bestowed in Silver on Chand Basson (Posthumous) for his ultimate sacrifice of saving lives from certain death and taking a stray bullet shielding a stranger from a gang, and Roydon Olckers (Posthumous) for courageously saving the lives of two learners and sacrificing his own.

The Order of Ikhamanga

This order recognises South African citizens who have excelled in the fields of arts, culture, literature, music, journalism and sport.

The Order will be bestowed in Gold posthumously on:

Dr Raymond Louw for his enormous contribution to the field of journalism, and using the pen as his weapon to expose lies and shine the light on the atrocities of apartheid; and

Dr David Maphalla for his tireless contribution to the Sesotho language's body of literary works and cultural storytelling.

The order will also be bestowed posthumously on Prof Sibusiso Cyril Nyembezi for his renowned contribution to the scholarship and lexicon of the IsiZulu language.

"His skilful turn of phrase in storytelling poses a towering challenge to many who try to translate his works," Baleni said.

Dr Bhekizizwe Joseph Shabalala (Posthumous) will be bestowed for his exceptional contribution to the promotion of African Isicathamiya music, which showcased on world stages, and brought honour and unity to South Africa.

The Order will be bestowed in Silver on Fee Halsted-Berning for her contribution to visual art and generous transferring of skills to others.

SA Music Legend Rebecca Malope will receive the order for her distinguished contribution to South African music, with her unique voice bringing joy and comfort to many through meaningful gospel music.

For his skilful and entertaining boxing acumen, Arthur Mayisela (Posthumous) will also receive this order for leaving a mark as the 'Fighting Prince'.

The Order of the Baobab

The Order of the Baobab recognises South African citizens who have contributed to community service, business and economy, science, medicine and technological innovation.

The Order in Gold will be bestowed on Justice Edwin Cameron for his contribution to the judicial system and tireless campaigning against the stigma of HIV and AIDS, and the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex and asexual (LGBTQIA+) communities.

The Order in Silver will be bestowed on Professor Lynette Denny for her contribution to the field of obstetrics, an age-old honourable tradition of ushering new life into earth and ensuring the safety of both mother and child.

David Ingpen will also be recognised for his contribution to the education of young people about maritime life, leading to many recognising him as the 'father' of secondary school-based maritime education in South Africa.

Meanwhile, Nolwandle Mboweni will be recognised for her contribution to education and business, through which she strives continuously to uplift communities.

The Order in Bronze will be bestowed on Dr Hlamalani Judith Ngwenya for her contribution to the capacity-building, sustainable agriculture and the empowerment of communities.

The Order of the Luthuli

This order recognises South African citizens who have contributed to the struggle for democracy, nation-building, building democracy and human rights, justice and peace as well as for the resolution of conflict.

The Order will be bestowed posthumously in Gold on Thomas Manthata for his active participation in human rights matters, ranging from the rights of the elderly and land issues to traditional leadership.

Bertha Mkhize will also be awarded posthumously for her brave contribution to the liberation of South Africa. In addition to her legendary activism, she also participated in the 1925 Defiance Campaign.

The Order will be bestowed in Silver on:

Dr Abubaker Asvat (Posthumous) for his enormous contribution in to the lives of freedom fighters and the poor by generously providing medical care, which was desperately needed. He was 'The People's Doctor';

Audrey Coleman: for her contribution to the fight for liberation and the promotion of human rights through active involvement in lobbying using both civic organisations and later government institutions;

Max Coleman: for his contribution to the fight for liberation and promotion of human rights through active involvement in lobbying utilising both civic organisations and government institutions;

Zazi Kuzwayo (Posthumous): for his contribution to the development of black business and the fight against apartheid;

Cikizwa Constance Maqungu: for her brave stand against injustice; she withstood torture and refused to turn state witness;

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Nikiwe Debs Matshoba (Posthumous): for her courageous contribution to the liberation struggle during repressive times that could lead to torture, imprisonment or death;

Hilda Mally Mokoena: for her contribution to the fight for the liberation of South Africa;

Laura Mphahlwa (Posthumous): for her contribution to the liberation movement, black business development and the nursing profession.

Order of the Companions of OR Tambo

The order recognises eminent foreign nationals for friendship shown to South Africa. It is therefore an Order of peace, cooperation and active expression of solidarity and support.

The order in Silver will be bestowed on:

Anthony Dykes (United Kingdom): for his lifelong commitment to the development of South and Southern Africa;

Dr Gail Gerhart (United States of America): For her enormous contribution to the struggle for liberation with her writing and keeping records of the heroic acts of freedom fighters;

Juergen Leihos (Germany): for his commitment and determination to be on the side of the oppressed and fighting for their cause as an anti-apartheid activist;

Malin Sellman (Sweden): for using the arts to raise awareness of human rights violations during the repressive period in South Africa. She continues to be an active friend of South Africa and its artists.

Baleni congratulated the recipients and urged all South Africans to join government in celebrating these exceptional South Africans and distinguished friends of South Africa.