South Africa: Trevor Manuel Blasts DA 'Cadre Deployment' and Warns ANC It Was Doomed to 'Perish' If It Didn't Refocus

Anti-apartheid activist Sidima Kabanyane, the highly respected Drakenstein municipal manager, died on 1 November. At his funeral on Thursday, former comrade Trevor Manuel hit out at both the DA and the ANC for having failed to match the principled example set by the life of Kabanyane.

Former finance minister Trevor Manuel told the funeral of former comrade Sidima Kabanyane that unless the ANC learnt the lessons handed to it in the local government elections, it was doomed to "perish".

Manuel was a close friend of Kabanyane, who died on 1 November at the age of 64. He paid tribute to Kabanyane, alongside former fellow UDF activist Noel Williams.

"The story of Sidima's life is the story of a struggle to overcome," said Manuel, recounting how Kabanyane went from a childhood spent on the "dusty streets of Mbekweni", outside Paarl, to eventually obtain his PhD in organic chemistry from one of Canada's most prestigious universities.

During the height of the struggle against apartheid in the 1980s, Kabanyane was a teacher by day and an Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) operative by night. He was kept in solitary confinement at Victor Verster prison in Paarl for 15 months. But it was at the prison,...