South Africa: No to Big, but Social Spending Remains Key

11 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sasha Planting

The Covid-19 pandemic has magnified South Africa's social and economic crises, exacerbating poverty and further straining the public finances. The unemployment crisis has led to increased calls for the introduction of a universal basic income grant.

In the presentation of his maiden budget, finance minister Enoch Godongwana was unequivocal: South Africa cannot afford a universal basic income grant (BIG).

This is despite the tax windfall brought by higher than expected commodity prices. In fact, he reaffirmed National Treasury's existing policy of fiscal consolidation, noting that fiscal risks had increased and it was critical to reduce the public debt burden and restore investor confidence, thus shielding the country from unexpected global and domestic risks.

"Social protection programmes should ideally complement a vibrant, job-creating economy," he said.

As such, any proposals to expand the grant system must meet the test of sustainability and effectiveness. This means that any extension would have to be "fully and appropriately" financed to ensure it does not have a negative effect on South Africa's finances.

In addition, an extension would have to be evaluated against other, pre-existing government priorities that remain un(der)funded, including in basic services, education and healthcare. Think pit-latrines.

National Treasury observes that these two...

