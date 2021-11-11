South Africa: Media Statement - Police Committee Pleased With Improved SAPS Audit Outcomes

document

The Portfolio Committee on Police is pleased with the steady improvement in the audit outcome of the South African Police Service for the 2020/21 financial year. The committee received a presentation by the Office of the Auditor General with the SAPS getting an unqualified audit opinion.

Similarly, the committee welcomed the overall improvement in audit opinion within the Policing Portfolio, with the Civilian Secretariat of Police and the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority receiving a clean audit while SAPS and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate received an unqualified audit opinion with findings.

"The marked improvement in the audit outcomes is a welcomed realisation of the hard work and painstaking oversight by the committee. We remain of the view that proper governance and adequate spending of tax-payers money is the bedrock of improved service delivery and crime fighting in South Africa. This is the context that we welcome the improvement in the audit of SAPS," said Ms Tina Joemat-Petterson, the Chairperson of the Committee.

The significant effort made by management of SAPS to clear prior year's qualification areas especially the successful clearing of the qualification on the valuation of network assets, is applauded. Especially as it was one of the major contributors to negative audit outcomes. The committee is of the view that this improvement is testament that the implementation of audit action plans can be beneficial. Also, the stability at senior management level can be highlighted as a key pillar in improved audit outcomes.

"While we welcome the improvement, we urge management to build on this progress and utilise it as a pedestal to achieving a clean audit in the next financial year. The strengthening of internal controls should be enhanced," Ms Joemat-Pettersson emphasised. It is worth noting that all the auditees submitted financial statements that did not contain material misstatements.

Similarly, the committee welcomes the achievement of 70% of overall performance targets within SAPS and is cognisant that the impact of Covid-19 was the main contributor impeding attainment of targets. The committee has nonetheless urged SAPS management to find workable solutions to challenges presented by the pandemic to ensure that targets are met and people are and feel safe through effective and visible policing.

Despite the improvements in governance, the committee remains concerned that there are lingering issues relating to contract management and compliance with legislation. The committee has urged the SAPS management to pay special focus on this area in efforts to achieve a clean audit in the forthcoming financial years.

The committee also welcomes the re-commitment by management and the Ministry to strengthen their work towards a clean audit which will represent a solid foundation in the fight against crime. For its part, the committee has committed to double its oversight effort to assist the SAPS achieve its objectives.