South Africa: Govt Sets Task of Building Efficient Local Government

11 November 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Fresh from the 2021 Local Government Elections on 1 November, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana says government has set itself an immediate task of building a capable local government that delivers services effectively and efficiently.

Delivering the 2021 Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS), he said the 2022 Budget would give details on the steps National Treasury would be pursuing in this regard. In his speech, Godongwana said the country's municipalities would over the next three years receive R450 billion from the national fiscus.

"Currently, there are 43 municipalities countrywide which are in financial crisis, with another 100 municipalities at risk of similar crisis."

To deal with the 43, he said he had specified the expected course of action to be taken by all premiers and provincial executive committee in ensuring that problems in these municipalities are dealt with in a more sustainable manner.

"This is in line with the national government's commitment to ensuring sound fiscal management and greater fiscal responsibility in the local government sphere."

While the 2021 Budget stated that the scope of the municipal infrastructure grant would be expanded to help municipalities improve their asset management practices, the change had been delayed to the upcoming 2022/23 financial year.

The Minister said the funds would not be allocated to a new indirect component of the grant at the beginning of that financial year.

"Funds may be transferred during the year if the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs does the work required to identify municipalities that need this intervention," reads the MTBPS.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X