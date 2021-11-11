South Africa: Moti Bothers Reunite With Their Family

The four Moti brothers who were abducted in Limpopo in October, have been reunited with their family, the South African Police Service (SAPS) said.

In a statement on Thursday, the SAPS confirmed that Zidan, Zayyad, Alaan and Zia Moti, all aged between 6 -15 years old were reunited with their family on Wednesday night.

The brothers were on their way to school in Polokwane at approximately 7am on Wednesday, 20 October 2021, when they were taken at gunpoint by their abductors. A group of men with rifles and handguns cornered their vehicle and forcefully removed them.

"Last night the police in Vuwani received a call from a local resident saying that the children arrived at their house saying they were dropped off on a nearby road. Police arranged a doctor who confirmed that the children are in good health before they were handed over to their parents," said Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo.

The children also appeared to be in high spirits during the reunion with their parents.

"The children have not yet been interviewed but today the investigators will arrange for the SAPS psychologists to assist with the interviews.

"The investigation into the case of kidnapping is still continuing and we are appealing to anyone who can assist with information that will help bring the kidnappers to book are asked to please contact the police," said Naidoo.

Information can be communicated via the SAPS Crime Stop on 086 00 10111 or via MySAPS App. All information will be treated with strictest confidence and callers may remain anonymous.