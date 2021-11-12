Sudan Resistance - Marches of the Millions Planned for Nov 13

Khartoum — Preparations by the resistance committees in Khartoum are in full swing for the November 13 Marches of the Millions, planned for Saturday, to allow members of the Sudanese public to demonstrate their rejection of the military coup, and demand a return to civilian rule and the democratic transition. Demonstrations are also planned by Sudanese abroad.

The campaign of demonstrations began on Tuesday and will continue on Wednesday and Thursday as a "revolutionary escalation". The schedule published by the resistance committees includes addresses in public markets and gatherings. Friday will be devoted to visiting the families of the martyrs and the injured, as well as demonstrations to drum-up public support for the main event on Saturday.

The Omdurman Resistance Committees, called on all sectors of the Sudanese people to take to the streets in the processions of November 13, as an expression of rejection of military rule and a restoration of civil rule and the democratic system.

Saturday will also see protests and demonstrations by Sudanese abroad. The revolutionary movement in Britain announced the organisation of a march against the coup, as well as a protest in front of the Egyptian embassy and the embassy of the United Arab Emirates in London, to coincide with the marches in Sudan.

The military coup led by Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan that seized power in Sudan on October 25, and dissolved the civilian-led transitional government of Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok, that was established following the April 2019 ouster of the Omar Al Bashir regime, ended a military-civilian power-sharing partnership that was meant to transition Sudan to democracy, with elections slated for 2023.