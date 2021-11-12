Kenya/Uganda: Firat Fights to Keep Job in Dead Rubber Uganda Clash

Focus will be on Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat Thursday as Kenya tackle a strong Ugandan side in their dead rubber Fifa World Cup Group "E" qualifier at St Mary's Kitende Stadium, Kampala, kick-off 4pm.

Dead rubber in as far as Kenya are concerned as they are out of the running for the World Cup with just two points to show from their four group matches played thus far.

Uganda, with eight points from a similar number of matches played, are very much in the race, and will certainly be chasing for a win to maintain their charge for the group's top spot and advancement to the final round of qualifying.

The Ugandan government has allowed fans to occupy half of the 25,000 capacity stadium.

Firat, hired on a two-month contract, recently talked about his desire to rebuild the team indicating he was looking beyond his 60 days tenure that ends precisely on Sunday.

The 51-year-old Turk, with a decidedly uninspiring track record, was beaten 5-0 by Mali on October 7 in Morocco and 1-0 three days later in Nairobi in their back-to-back qualifying encounters.

These results led to a hue and cry in the country with most fans questioning the rational of changing coached in the middle of the campaign.

Firat personally apologised for the results and talked about looking at the future and rebuilding a successful Harambee Stars.

Perhaps stung by the losses, Firat has shuffled his squad for today's clash, bringing in experienced Kaizer Chiefs' midfielder Teddy Akumu.

Also offered an opportunity is Ismael Dunga who plies his trade with top flight Japanese side Sagan Tosu, and has had an impressive scoring record at his previous work station, Vllaznia Shkode in Albania.

"We have to play successful games against Uganda and Rwanda. It will be a tough match for both sides and we have just to play our game, attack and defend well. I believe we have a squad which can lead us to a win," said Firat yesterday before the team jetted out for Kampala.

Firat, who previously handled Moldovia in 11 international matches, losing nine and drawing two, has recalled Kenya Police captain Musa Mohammed and winger Cliftone Miheso after the duo impressed in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League.

Dropped from the provisional squad named last week are Gor Mahia custodian Gad Mathews, Bolton Omwenga (Kagera Sugar, Tanzania), Eugene Asike (Tusker), Wilkins Ochieng (Club Brugge), Michael Mutinda (KCB), Duke Abuya (Kenya Police), Philemon Otieno (Gor Mahia) and Masud Juma (Difaâ Hassani El Jadidi, Morocco).

For Ugandan tactician Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic a loss to Stars and a win for Mali against Rwanda in Kigali today would lock them out of contention for the next round.

Mali leads the group on 10 points. Rwanda are rock bittom on just one point.

DNation bodytext: History favours the Ugandans playing against Kenya in Uganda.

Kenya last beat Cranes, 2-1, in Uganda in a friendly international on May 26, 1996.

DNation bodytext: Since then, Harambee Stars have drawn five times against their regional rivals and lost four times.

Firat will likely field in-form Al Duhail player Micahel Olunga and Dunga, who last featured for Kenya in 2012, in attack.

This promises to be another intensely fought affair between familiar foes eager to gain bragging rights.

On the other hand a win for Uganda and a loss for Mali will take the fight down to the wire on Sunday when the two sides clash at the Stade Adrar in Morocco.

Since only group winners advance to the final qualifiers, a draw for Uganda and Mali will still give either of them a chance heading to the Sunday clash which Mali will host in the North African due to lack of a Caf approved stadium.

Sredojevic had warned his players to be wary of Harambee Stars who will be out to spoil the party for them as they did in 2012 in a match which ended in a barren draw only for Uganda to miss out in the African Cup of Nations slot.

Kenya squad

Goalkeepers: Ian Otieno, James Saruni, Brian Bwire

Defenders: Joseph Okumu, Musa Mohamed, Abud Omar, Johnstone Omurwa, David Ochieng, Eric Ouma

Midfielders: Amos Nondi, Abdallah Hasan, Richard Odada, Anthony Wambani, Kenneth Muguna, Duke Abuya, Alwyn Tera, Anthony Akumu, Cliff Nyakeya, Eric Johanna Omondi, Timothy Ouma, Samuel Onyango, Clifton Miheso

Forwards: Michael Olunga, Ismael Dunga