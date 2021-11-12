Kenyans Online Voice Support for Audit on Federation

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa has received little sympathy from Kenyans over his recent claim that Sports CS Amina Mohamed wants to remove him from office, going by social media comments.

Mwendwa, who started his second term as FKF President in October last year, made the claim on Monday during the launch of a CAF 'B' coaching course in Nairobi.

The 42-year-old football administrator read malice in Amina's decision to order the Sports Registrar to conduct an audit of FKF over claims of misappropriation of funds.

While portraying a squeaky clean image of the federation, he further insinuated that the audit of the football body's books was punishment for Harambee Stars' embarrassing defeat to Mali in October.

However, Kenyans online have taken Mwendwa's claim with a pinch of salt.

Reactions to his latest attack on the Sports CS reveal that Kenyans support the audit of FKF's accounts and, they also want Mwendwa removed from office.

"Making noise won't help, brother. The honourable thing to do is to go home peacefully. You have made enough money. You have wasted valid dreams of young Kenyans for more than six years," Alex Mwangangi said on Facebook.

"Who said you should be there for life? Your tenure has seen football in Kenya drift to the lowest and worst level ever," observed Ismail Olindo.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Kenyans on Twitter echoed similar sentiments. Isaac Nandikove tweeted: "How I wish he knew it is almost the entire population that wants him out of office!"

On the other hand, Moses Deker advised the FKF president to remain calm and allow the law to take its course.

"Nick Mwendwa shouldn't freak out of nothing unless there's something wrong with doing an audit," Moses tweeted.

Mwendwa became FKF President in February 2016 when the Harambee Stars was position 99 on the Fifa rankings.

A winless run in the first four matches of his administration saw Harambee Stars slide to position 129 before good performances in a series of friendlies reversed the drop.

Between June 2016 and October 2017, Harambee Stars position oscillated between 74 and 91. Since October 2017, Harambee Stars have never ranked higher than 102. Their worst ranking has been 113 in April 2018.

Under Mwendwa, Harambee Stars have averaged one coach every year.

The six coaches who worked under Mwendwa have overseen 24 wins, 19 draws, and 17 losses in 60 matches.