Kenya: CS Amina Forms Caretaker Committee to Run Football Kenya Federation

Nairobi — On recommendations of the inspection committee mandated to do an audit of the Football Kenya Federation, Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has formed a caretaker committee to run the Federation, chaired by retired judge Aaron Ringera.

The CS made the decision on Thursday morning after receiving the Committee's report at her offices, two weeks after they were mandated to carry out an inspection of the Federation's books.

The Committee is expected to serve for the next six months.

Other members of the committee are retired General Moses Oyugi, Fatma Adan, Philip Musyimi, Anthony Isayi, Elisha Kiplangat, Hassan Mahmoud Hajji, Fredrick Lekesike, Ali Amour, former FKF vice president Titus Kasuve, former Kenya Rugby Union bosses Mwangi Muthee and Richard Omwela, Kenya Police FC head coach John Bobby Ogolla, AFC Leopards legend JJ Masiga and Harambee Starlets forward Neddy Atieno.

The Secretariat will be headed by Linda Ogutu, Michael Muchemi and Loreen Shitubi as joint secretaries while FKF presidential aspirant Herbert Mwachiro, Caser Handa, Hiba Hussein, Gabriel Warigi, former rugby player Edward Rombo, Dr Walter Ongeti from the Ministry, former KCB and Thika United coach Rishadi Shedu and former FKF Eastern NEC Member Rachel Kamweru are members.

"Over the past few years, the Football Kenya Federation has faced several governance issues that have been of great concern to the Ministry. First, the Football Kenya Federation has failed to account for all the monies allocated to it by the Government."

"All beneficiaries of the Fund are as a matter of course trained on how to apply, utilize and account for the funds. The beneficiaries are also aware that they are required to fully disclose any financial assistance received from other sponsors. Football Kenya Federation has fallen short of this requirement," a statement from CS Amina Mohamed stated.

The report has also recommended that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), National Intelligence Service (NIS) and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) carries out further investigations to establish the extent to which the misappropriation of funds in FKF may have occurred with a view of prosecuting those who may be found culpable.

The report also recommends a special audit of the books of accounts at the Federation and the report further says the Government should invoke Article 17 and 18 of the FIFA Code of Ethics by informing the FIFA secretariat Investigation Chamber of the outcome of the inspection.