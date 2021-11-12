Kenya: FKF Boss Mwendwa Terms CS Amina's Caretaker Committee as Flawed, Vows to Stay Put

11 November 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Embattled Football Kenya Federation boss Nick Mwendwa has termed CS Amina Mohammed's decision to install a caretaker committee to run the game in the country as flawed and his office will remain in charge.

Mwendwa has said the CS has not told the Federation of any of their wrongdoing, accusing her of having a fixed mind to have him and his office out of power.

"Even when she says she has received the report, the inspectors never communicated anything wrong to us as required by the act and as we always thought she has rushed to install a committee. It's a flawed process that had an end in mind by the Minister. I think she wants to rush removing me from office before she leaves in a couple of months," Mwendwa said in a rejoinder on Thursday afternoon.

He added; "It is sad for Kenya because when you have someone who doesn't understand football, who thinks on a day when Kenya is playing Uganda they can attack the Federation."

Mwendwa has said the Federation will continue discharging its duties and have already informed FIFA of the state of affairs and wait on their word.

