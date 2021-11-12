Liberia/Nigeria: Ighalo Finally Arrives in Super Eagles Camp Ahead of Liberia Clash

The former Manchester United striker says he is happy to be back after more than two years

After a lot of uncertainties, Odion Ighalo has finally linked up with the Super Eagles at their camp in Tangier, Morocco, ahead of Saturday's World Cup qualifying match against the Lone Stars of Liberia.

Recalled from his two-year international retirement, Ighalo had kept many guessing when he failed to show up in camp three days after it was declared open with the arrival of Daniel Akpeyi from South Africa.

Ighalo retired from the Nigerian senior national football team after helping the Super Eagles to a third-place finish at the 2019 AFCON in Egypt where he emerged as the top scorer.

The Al-Shabab striker, however, breezed in on Thursday to quell insinuations he is rethinking his decision to return to the national team, a development which has actually divided opinions.

"I am happy to be back, it's been two years plus, good to see some of the guys, I have seen Ekong, the strong man at the back, looking forward to seeing the other guys," Ighalo said on arrival in camp.

The Super Eagles will take on the Lone Stars in a matchday five encounter at the Grande Stade de Tanger on Saturday.

The three-time African champions will then host the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde in their final group game next Tuesday at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

Presently topping Group C with nine points from four games, the Super Eagles are very well on course for qualifying for their seventh World Cup campaign.

23 players in camp.

Victor Osimhen, Maduka Okoye, Daniel Akpeyi, Paul Onuachu, William Troost-Ekong, Ola Aina, Kevin Akpoguma, Wilfred Ndidi, Jamilu Collins, Alex Iwobi, Chidera Ejuke, Frank Onyeka, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ahmed Musa, Chidozie Awaziem, Samuel Chukwueze, Kenneth Omeruo, Moses Simon, Zaidu Sanusi, Shehu Abdullahi, Leon Balogun, Jo Aribo, Odion Ighalo

Expected: John Noble.