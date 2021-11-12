Nigeria: Just in - Police Arrest 'Fake Personnel' Who Invaded Justice Mary Odili's Home

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mrs Odili's Maitama, Abuja residence, was raided by armed personnel.

The Nigerian police have arrested a group of 14 persons, including a journalist, who allegedly posed as security personnel and raided the home of Supreme Court justice Mary Odili.

Parading the suspects at the force headquarters annex on Thursday, the police spokesperson, Frank Mba, described the suspects as impostors who were unknown to any of the nation's security forces.

Mrs Odili is the wife of Peter Odili, a former governor of Rivers State, who has been having a running battle with the anti-graft agency, EFCC.

The reports earlier suggested that the invasion was carried out by officials of the anti-graft agency, EFCC.

Criminal Mission

According to Mr Mba, the 14 suspects and seven others now at large conspired to raid the residence following information that the Supreme Court Justice was keeping a large sum of money in foreign currencies.

Mr Mba noted that the leader of the illegal operation is a fake chief superintendent of police.

He said the criminals are loose canons and document forgers who were on their own and not hired by any personnel of the ministry of justice.

A journalist identified as Stanley Nkwazeme was also one of those arrested.

The incident drew criticisms from many quarters including the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, amongst others.

While commending the resilience and resistance of the security agents attached to the justice's house on the day of the incident, the police spokesperson said it could have been the greatest embarrassment to the nation.