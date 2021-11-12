Kenya: FKF Officials Barred From Accessing Goal Project Offices By Police

11 November 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Police officers from the Kasarani Police Station have barred embattled Football Kenya Federation (FKF) officials from accessing their Goal Project offices on Thursday evening.

Led by president Nick Mwendwa, the officials had trooped to their offices after addressing a media conference at a Thika Road Hotel following CS Amina Mohammed's decision to form a caretaker committee to run football affairs in the country.

"We had gone to our office as usual but we were met with Police officers who said they were acting under directives from the Ministry that we do not access the offices. This means that essentially, everyone in FKF cannot work," Mwendwa told Capital Sports.

"We expected such to happen. We have updated FIFA on the same and we will wait for the next course of action," further added Mwendwa.

Meanwhile, Mwendwa has alluded that Monday's World Cup qualifier against Rwanda remains in jeopardy if they will not be allowed to continue with match planning.

"Our officials will go to the Nyayo National Stadium for the necessary meetings and if we will be barred from accessing the stadium then we will have no choice but to inform FIFA that we cannot play the match because of those reasons," Mwendwa said.

