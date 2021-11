Fahad Bayo scored a controversial goal on 88 minutes as Uganda Cranes rallied to draw 1-1 with Harambee Stars in their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying match at St Mary's Stadium, Kitende on Thursday.

Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga headed home the opener at the hour mark after meeting Kenneth Muguna's freekick at the back-post, but as the Kenyans thought they were heading for a famous victory over their rivals, Bayo poked home from Brian Bwire's hands.

More to follow...