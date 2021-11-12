Kenya: Nyamira Governor Explains Why He Was Paid Sh6.5 Million in One Month

11 November 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ruth Mbula and Wycliffe Nyaberi

Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo has come out to explain why he earned Sh6.5 million in September this year.

Mr Nyaribo issued a press statement saying his salary was adjusted upward following the outcome of a case between the Kakamega County government and the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

The statement also noted that while all other counties in Kenya adopted the pay rise, Nyamira did not "due to unspecified reasons".

It added that when Mr Nyaribo assumed the role of governor in January 2021, after the death of Governor John Nyagarama in December 2020, he continued earning a deputy governor's salary until August 2021, when it was adjusted and the difference between January and August paid in arrears.

The governor's office responded to the matter after a copy of Mr Nyaribo's payslip was leaked on social media showing that he had been paid Sh6,573,706 in September.

The governor took home a cool Sh4,032,211.85 after deductions.

The statement slammed the leakage, saying it was intended to paint Mr Nyarobi as an overpaid governor.

"While the salary of the governor as a public servant is no secret, it is however unlawful to publish his payslip without his express consent. It is a cybercrime and will be treated as such," the statement said.

