Tanzania: Taifa Star Humiliated By Leopards in Dar es Salaam

11 November 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Paul Owere

Dar es Salaam — National soccer team, Taifa Stars on Thursday, November 11, saw their dreams of reaching the World Cup 2022 finals in Qatar crumble after they lost 3-0 to DR Congo at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Former Chelsea prodigy Gael Kakuta set the proceedings underway in the sixth minute with a thunderous shot that beat Stars' custodian Aishi Manula at the near post.

At the restart, tactician Kim Polsen made changes taking off Novatus Dismas bringing on Mzamiru Yassin in the process breathing in some life in link-up play from the mid-field.

However, in the 66th minute when Nathan Fasika put the game beyond reach for Taifa Stars who had missed an array of opportunities in the first half.

Victory was then sealed in the dying embers of the game after Ben Malango headed home from close range after the defense failed to deal with an aerial ball.

The defeat means stars have a very slim hope of qualifying for the playoffs with Madagascar yet to play Benin on Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, in Kampala, the Uganda Cranes were held by Harambe stars to a 1-1 draw at St Mary's Kitende Stadium.

The result means Kenya has officially bowed out of the contest having collected only 3 points with no win

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X