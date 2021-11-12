Namibia: Shanghala and Hatuikulipi Not Expected to Testify At Bail Hearing

WHILE many may have been looking forward to hearing evidence from former justice minister Sacky Shanghala and his business partner James Hatuikulipi, it was already reported by The Namibian at the start of the proceedings last week that they will not be taking the stand in the ongoing Fishrot bail hearing.

Defence lawyer Lucius Murorua, who is representing Shanghala, Hatuikulipi and Pius Mwatelulo, informed the court last week that they would be applying for bail on affidavits, meaning they would not be testifying in person or be fielding questions in cross-examination from the prosecution.

For most of today, Otneel Shuudifonya was back on the witness stand for a second day of testimony.

The other accused applying for bail are former National Fishing Corporation of Namibia (Fishcor) chief executive officer Mike Nghipunya and Phillipus Mwapopi.

Shuudifonya, among others, denied that he received money linked to fishing quotas and passed it on to his co-accused Hatuikulipi and Nghipunya. The charges he is facing are serious, but the state does not have a strong case, he said.

On a question from judge Shafimana Ueitele, Shuudifonya reluctantly acknowledged he wrongly informed a bank in 2017 he was self-employed - whereas in fact he was employed by the Otjozondjupa Regional Council.