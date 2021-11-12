Namibia: Shanghala and Hatuikulipi Not Expected to Testify At Bail Hearing

11 November 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)

WHILE many may have been looking forward to hearing evidence from former justice minister Sacky Shanghala and his business partner James Hatuikulipi, it was already reported by The Namibian at the start of the proceedings last week that they will not be taking the stand in the ongoing Fishrot bail hearing.

Defence lawyer Lucius Murorua, who is representing Shanghala, Hatuikulipi and Pius Mwatelulo, informed the court last week that they would be applying for bail on affidavits, meaning they would not be testifying in person or be fielding questions in cross-examination from the prosecution.

For most of today, Otneel Shuudifonya was back on the witness stand for a second day of testimony.

The other accused applying for bail are former National Fishing Corporation of Namibia (Fishcor) chief executive officer Mike Nghipunya and Phillipus Mwapopi.

Shuudifonya, among others, denied that he received money linked to fishing quotas and passed it on to his co-accused Hatuikulipi and Nghipunya. The charges he is facing are serious, but the state does not have a strong case, he said.

On a question from judge Shafimana Ueitele, Shuudifonya reluctantly acknowledged he wrongly informed a bank in 2017 he was self-employed - whereas in fact he was employed by the Otjozondjupa Regional Council.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X