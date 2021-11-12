Namibia: Authorities Braced for Festive Season Traffic

IT'S that time of the year again when Namibians travel to different parts of the country to enjoy the festive season with their loved ones.

The country's roads are often dangerous over the holidays, which is why the Motor Vehicle Accident Fund (MVA) and its road safety partners embarked on the Festive Season Road Safety Campaign, aimed at reducing car accidents.

The team visited different spots at Walvis Bay last Thursday, where they educated long distance taxi drivers on road safety.

After a demonstration on road accidents by the traffic department and paramedics, drivers learned how to prepare for trips, how to monitor tires, tire pressure, the availability and servicing of fire extinguishers, seat belts and evacuation rules.

MVA public education manager Eliphas Rukambe said although the country was on lockdown for a long time, prompting people to visit their loved ones this festive season, they must remember to plan their journey well for safe arrival.

"We want to educate drivers on road safety, which is critical. We also want to enhance visibility of law enforcement agencies on the B1 and B2 route roads. The roads to the coast will be flooded, as people come to Erongo and we will have officers everywhere," he said.

Chief traffic officer of the Walvis Bay municipality Eben Platt also warned that there will be strict monitoring on the roads.

"Our main problem is people that skip traffic signals. The road between Walvis Bay and Swakop has clear indications, but people overtake on barrier lines and at very high speed. It will not be tolerated, said Platt who warned of widespread speed detection measures on the road.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Trucks are also asked to practise the correct following distance. They move close to each other and smaller vehicles don't have a chance to overtake.

"Young guys with fast cars ... the speed limit is 120 not 320."

Platt urged parents to supervise their children on quad bikes as they are required to have licences.

Long distance taxi drivers responded well to the campaign.

"This was really important to all drivers. We need to take it seriously. I hope that they go throughout the country, we have young new drivers who don't know all the rules. The team must make this exercise a quarterly thing," said Matheus Toivo.

"They equipped drivers with good information, let's take advantage of this. They are trying to get us to our destinations safely. Those who do not want to listen will eventually face the law and start listening," said Gustavo Kandonga.

Motorists were urged to store the number 9682 on their phones in case of road emergencies.