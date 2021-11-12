Kenya: UAE B2B E-Commerce Site Dubuy Targets Africa for Growth

11 November 2021
TechCrunch (San Francisco)
By Annie Njanja

Dubuy, an e-commerce platform by UAE global logistics provider DP World, has entered Kenya with plans to launch the business-to-business (B2B) site in more countries across the continent in the coming months. This marks Dubuy's third market in East Africa, coming months after setting up in Rwanda and unveiling plans to enter Ethiopia.

The wholesale e-commerce platform, owned by the government of Dubai, launched earlier this year to help businesses buy and sell goods. Purchased goods are fulfilled through the supply chain of DP World and its logistics partners.

