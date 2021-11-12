Angola National Day

10 November 2021
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document By Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

On behalf of the American people and the Government of the United States, I offer congratulations to all Angolans as you celebrate your independence.

The United States appreciates the strong bilateral relationship between our two countries, and we look forward to continued strategic dialogue and cooperation. I commend Angola on its continued economic reforms and diversification efforts, and we applaud your commitment to combatting corruption and holding accountable those who have profited at the expense of the Angolan people.

Also, as we continue to respond to challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, I affirm our shared commitment to health security and regional stability.

Best wishes as you commemorate this important day.

Read the original article on State Department.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 United States Department of State. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X