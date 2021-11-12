Uganda: Nakaseke Bomb Explosion Kills One, Scores Injured

11 November 2021
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Jonah Kirabo

At least one person has been confirmed dead, and two others injured following a bomb blast in Kapeeka, Nakaseke district.

Savana Region police spokesperson Isah Semwogerere confirmed the incident, and said that the deceased has been identified as Alfred Mandela, 24, a scrap dealer in Kapeeka town.

Mandela worked with a well known scrap dealer called Robert Tumwete.

The incident occurred at the home of Robert Tumwete, a scrap business dealer in Kapeeka. It's alleged that the deceased had collected scrap objects containing an unexploded explosive ordinance from an unknown places.

Preliminary reports suggested that Mandela, while sorting the scrap at his store started tinkering with a Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG), which exploded, leaving him with severe injuries that he later succumbed to.

Semwogerere however told journalists that he had not yet received further details, by press time.

"It is unfortunate. One person has died, the other injured persons are at Nakaseke Hospital," Semwogerere said.

The object also hit and injured two other victims who have been identified as Anthony Asiimwe and Tukwasibwe Nelson. They have been evacuated to Nakaseke hospital for further management.

The business owner Robert Tumwete is said to be on the run.

District officials said at press time that they were waiting for bomb experts to carry out more investigations on the device that exploded.

Kapeeka LC3 chairperson Moses Ssenfuma told journalists that scrap dealers should be careful while looking for metallic items.

Ssenfuma urged security officials to investigate and find out the origin of the devices.

The incident comes almost 24 hours after another suspected bomb blast injured two children in Kujji 1 village, Kujji parish in Tirinyi town council Kibuku District.

Fatuma Kabasa, the juveniles' mother said she was in the kitchen when she had the loud bang and wonders where and how her children picked the bomb.

