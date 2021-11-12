Nigeria: Buhari Mourns De Klerk, Says He Was a Moral Force for Change

11 November 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Deji Elumoye

Paris, France — President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the last white President of South Africa, Frederick De Klerk, saying his death "is the end of an era because of his tremendous impact on history and the cause of justice."

Reacting to the demise of de Klerk on Thursday, President Buhari, in a release by his spokesman, Garba Shehu described Klerk as a remarkable moral force, for change who will be celebrated for years after his death.

According to the President, ending the obnoxious apartheid system by a white President was an incredible act of moral courage and fierce commitment to human rights regardless of the colour of the victims of racial segregation and discrimination in South Africa.

He noted that the late South African leader had put humanity and justice before personal political ambition by dismantling the abhorrent apartheid system.

President Buhari added that "History will be greatly kind to the late de Klerk because it takes a lot of moral audacity to do what he did at the time he did it. De Klerk who won a joint Nobel Prize for Peace in 1993 alongside Nelson Mandela, will not be forgotten for years to come because of his immense and immeasurable contributions to world peace, human rights and justice".

