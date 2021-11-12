Nigeria: Malami Denies Man Arrested Over Raid On Justice Odili's House

Abuja — The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN, has denied knowing or engaging at any time, a man among 14 persons paraded by the Police over the siege to the Abuja residence of Supreme Court Justice,. Mary Odili.

Since the unfortunate incident of October 29, calls have continued to mount for the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators, particularly since all security agencies denied any involvement in the act.

The Police Thursday paraded 14 persons in Abuja in connection with the raid.

One of the suspects, a fake Chief Superindent of Police, Lawrence Ajojo, who allegedly led the team that invaded Justice Odili's home, had during interrogation confessed to be a consultant to the AGF.

However, in a swift reaction, Malami stated that the confession of Mr Ajojo was that of a "drowning man scavenging for a dying partner".

He added that he could not have stooped so low to engage a quack or fake Police officer as consultant.

Malami's position was contained in a statement by his media aide, Dr Umar Gwandu.

He said, "The attention of the Office of the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice has been drawn to a confession of a suspect during interrogation in the investigation of the recent invasion of the residence of the highly respected Justice of the Supreme Court; Justice Mary Peter Odili.

"With all the competent, high level professionals and capable human resources available at the disposal of the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, it only takes the imagination of the evil minds to assume or think that the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice will descend so low to engaging a quack or fake police officer to serve as his consultant.

"This is a case of a drowning man scavenging for a dying partner".

The AGF said he was happy that investigation had commenced to unravel the circumstances and personalities behind the invasion and sponsored campaign of calumny against his person.

He added that it was his desire and hope that the investigation would also disclose those after him, dragging his personality, his name and his exalted office in the dirty politics of disrepute.

Malami while describing the development as an orchestrated attempt to stir unnecessary controversies and public apprehension, challenged the suspect to present documents of engagements where he worked as a consultant to the AGF, whether in the past or present.

"Consultant for what? Which activity or assignment? When was he engaged? What were the terms of references for the alleged consultantancy service? When was he engaged? Where was he engaged? Which work has he executed for the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and the Ministry of Justice? For what duration? And for how much?

"We boldly and unequivocally challenge the fake consultant/police officer to come out with answers or responses to these questions to the general public.

"The Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice superintends over and respects the rule of law who will not do anything to undermine the sanctity of his office and that entire judiciary and Justice sector."