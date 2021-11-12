Ethiopia: News - Media Authority Cautions Private Media to Operate in Manner Suited to Country's Situation

Addis Abeba — The Ethiopian Media Authority (EMA) urged private media outlets to operate by taking into consideration the current situation in Ethiopia. The deputy director of the EMA, Yonathan Tesfaye told a local news outlet that some commercial based media houses are operating in a manner that is not suited to the country's current situation.

He said, "Most private media are not understanding the state the country is in nor are they doing a job that befits its current situation." Yonathan urged the media to shift from the traditional way of reporting and instead focus on reports that help Ethiopians transcend the difficulties they're facing.

The deputy director commended public media for comparatively working better than private media in this regard. He urged private media to 'side by their country.' He also called on entertainment media to contribute to the strengthening of national unity and solidarity by presenting artistic works that encourage citizens to stand up for their country.

He reminded the media that they have an overlapping responsibility to carry out works that befit the difficult situation the country is in. Yonathan advised local reporters working for foreign media to use the opportunity to show the world the reality their country is in. He also asked these journalists to protest the false propaganda against their country and become 'determined children of Ethiopia.'

Yonathan particularly called on Ethiopian journalists who work for foreign media outlets to understand that 'country comes above all else.' He said, "They must protect the psychological make up, identity and history of the people and refrain from engaging in works that threaten the country's national interest," adding, "It is everyone's duty to stand by the government and the people and help Ethiopia get out of its current situation." AS