Angola: Basketball Teams Wait for Opponents in African Champions Qualifiers

Luanda — Angola's Interclube and 1º de Agosto women's basketball teams have said they are waiting for the confirmation of their opponents for the qualifiers of the African Champions Club Cup Zone VI to take place from November 14 to 20 in Angolan capital, Luanda.

Edson Quixito, vice president for basketball of Interclube, disclosed the information to ANGOP having confirmed the registration of the team to take part in the African competition.

The director for basketball of 1º de Agosto, Joaquim Gomes "Kikas", also confirmed the registration of the team.

The registration deadline for the competitors, according to the schedule of the International Federation of the sport, ends in the early hours of Thursday (11), with the prerogative of 48 hours upon payment of a fine, however not specified.

Initially, the competition would be held in Johannesburg, South Africa, however alleged lack of financial resources led Angola to organize the event.

According to the regulations, each country can participate with two teams. Ferroviário de Maputo (Mozambique) is the defending champion of the 2019 edition, having defeated Angola's Interclube by 91-90 in the final.

Angola's Interclube are the most crowned African team with five trophies followed by Angola's 1º de Agosto and Senegal's DUC with three titles each.

The competition was not held in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.