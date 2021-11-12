Angola: Petro and Académica Play Angola Skate Hockey Cup Final

Malanje — Luanda's Petro and Académica teams play Thursday the final of the Angola skate hockey cup in northern Malanje province for the 2020 edition, canceled last year due to Covid-19.

The president of the Technical Sports Council of the Angolan Skating Federation (FAP), Joaquim Adão, said conditions have been created for the match to take place.

The program, which is part of the celebration of Angola Independence Day marked on November 11, includes handball tournaments Under-16 and Under-17, futsal, judo and adapted football matches.