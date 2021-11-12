Angola: Petro and Académica Play Angola Skate Hockey Cup Final

10 November 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Malanje — Luanda's Petro and Académica teams play Thursday the final of the Angola skate hockey cup in northern Malanje province for the 2020 edition, canceled last year due to Covid-19.

The president of the Technical Sports Council of the Angolan Skating Federation (FAP), Joaquim Adão, said conditions have been created for the match to take place.

The program, which is part of the celebration of Angola Independence Day marked on November 11, includes handball tournaments Under-16 and Under-17, futsal, judo and adapted football matches.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X