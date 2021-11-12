Nigeria: IPOB Makes U-Turn, Says No More Sit-At-Home in South-East

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said its weekly Monday sit-at-home order remains cancelled.

IPOB's spokesperson, Emma Powerful, said anyone found to be enforcing the sit-at-home order across the South-East is an enemy of the region.

Powerful urged people of the South-East to go about their normal businesses, adding that anyone caught enforcing the order would be treated as an enemy of the region.

In a statement issued by Powerful on Thursday, he said: "We the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), wish to reiterate once again that IPOB has cancelled the Monday sit-at-home order and anybody or group enforcing the relaxed order is neither from IPOB nor from IPOB volunteer groups."

The IPOB spokesperson advised the people to ignore anybody enforcing non-existent Monday sit-at-home order and go about their normal businesses henceforth.

He said that those enforcing the cancelled order has intention of blackmailing the group and set the movement against the people.

"Anyone caught adding to the pain of our people in the name of enforcing Monday's sit-at-home order will be treated as the enemy that he or she is.

"We, therefore, warn these agents of darkness using the name of IPOB to enforce a non-existent sit-at-home to desist because if we lay hold on them they will eternally regret their evil actions.

"Why should such unpatriotic elements be inflicting pain on our people and dragging our image to the mud? IPOB remains a non-violent movement and our peaceful approach for Biafra restoration has not changed," he said.

Powerful, therefore, urged community, market, and church leaders, including constituted authorities to arrest anyone enforcing the sit-at-home order in the South-East.