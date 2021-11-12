Nigeria: 2022 WCQ - Eagles Await Ighalo, Osimhen As 21 Players Train in Tangier

Returnee Odion Ighalo, Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and Enyimba goalkeeper John Noble are being expected as 21 Super Eagles players began training on Tuesday at the city of Tangier, Morocco, ahead of Saturday's 2022 World Cup qualifying match against the Lone Stars of Liberia.

Ighalo, who last played for the senior national team in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, where the team defeated Tunisia in the Third-Place match to win bronze, was named among the 24-man squad by the Super Eagles gaffer Gernot Rohr for the crucial games against Liberia and Cape Verde.

But with just three days to the match against Liberia in Morocco, the former Manchester United forward is yet to announce when he will join the team in camp.

The Super Eagles had their first training on Tuesday's at the Grand Stade de Tanger, venue of Group C matchday5 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Qualifiers against Liberia.

Nigeria's Eagles who are topping the Group C need all three points from the encounter to stay in contention for the group ticket to the knockout phase of the World Cup qualifiers, set for March 2022. Only the group winners will proceed to the knockout phase that will be a home-and-away exercise to produce Africa's five flag bearers to Qatar 2022.

Cape Verde's Blue Sharks, who host Central African Republic in Mindelo on Saturday, have seven points and will be hoping the Super Eagles stumble in North Africa.

After Saturday's game in Tangier, Super Eagles will fly into Lagos for the final group game against Cape Verde's Blue Sharks at the Teslim Balogun Stadium on Tuesday, November 16.