Tanzania: PM Talks With Bollywood Star Bring Fortune

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has fruitful discussions with a renowned Indian actor, Sanjay Dutt who has pledged to work with the government to promote film industry in the country.

The Prime Minister has since assured Dutt that the government is going to provide good cooperation to ensure that he enjoys his stay in the country. Also, Majaliwa seized the opportunity to urge Tanzanian film stakeholders to use the coming of the decorated actor to facilitate good cooperation and learn from him how best they can improve their works.

On his part, Dutt promised to work abreast with the Tanzania Film Board to run capacity building trainings, especially those aimed at film production using modern technology.

He also said he has been amazed by various tourism attractions located in the country vowing to promote them outside the country and make sure that Tanzania is on the world map in terms of tourism.

Moreover, Dutt said he is set to visit various attractions found in different parts like Serengeti National Park and Ngorongoro Conservation Area where he will take photos as one way to implore many people to descend in the country for tourism vacations.

"On Tuesday I was in Zanzibar where I witnessed many investment opportunities especially in coastal areas. I will convince my friends to come and invest here. I like Tanzania a lot since it has got kind people and I will come to make a film here," he said.

On his part, Minister for Culture, Arts and Sports, Innocent Bashungwa said his ministry will look at critical areas to work together with Dutt mainly concerning film production, widening market and the use of high technology to develop film sector in the country.

The Minister also disclosed that through the College of Arts (TaSUBa), Dutt has proposed some of the best ways how to use the institution better in terms of uplifting the industry.

"Our concern is to ensure that people produce internationally recognised films and he (Dutt) has pledged to bring experts in film industry to train our people," said Bashungwa.