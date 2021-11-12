Tanzania/Congo-Kinshasa: Stars Guns Squarely On DRC Target

TAIFA Stars have sharpened their swords ready for fierce battle against Democratic Republic of Congo in the decisive World Cup qualifying match at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam today.

Both teams are playing their fifth fixture of group J consider this match as a crucial encounter in their bid for ten-team play-off stage, hence; it is a must win battle to both of them.

For instance, do Taifa Stars win, they claim ten points with one game in hand against Madagascar on Sunday at Mahamasina Municipal Stadium in Madagascar where a draw will be enough to take Stars to the play-off stage.

On the other hand, DR Congo see this as the only chance to keep their dreams of advancing further into the next stage of the qualifiers since if they win, they will collect eight points prior to their final game against Benin on Sunday.

As such; today's game is similar to a tug-of-war whereby each side will be determined to generate three points and stand out a good chance to make to advance.

Speaking on Wednesday, Taifa Stars Head Coach Kim Poulsen said all his players are of good health and are looking forward to perform well and claim a much needed win.

"All our focus is on the game against DR Congo. I like the attitude of players during training sessions as they have the mindset to do better and better. They want to grow as a team and individually and we are preparing ourselves in the best possible way.

"When we played away against DR Congo, we got a 1-1 draw and the same time, we took our lessons and understood more about them. We know that they have come to try to spoil our plan because that is what football is all about.

"We respect them but we strongly believe in ourselves that we can achieve a lot in this journey towards the World Cup qualifications," said Poulsen while hailing the gesture to have fans at the venue. His counterpart for DR Congo Hector Cuper said he is aware that the match is going to be difficult but he insisted that they are well prepared to win.

"The big part to enable us become victorious is centered among our players because they are the ones who will be playing throughout the 90 minutes as such; they need to have a positive mentality," he said.

He also disclosed that having players who trade in Europe is not a guarantee to them to win the game since what matters in football is the teamwork.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa and other government officials attended the team's afternoon training session at the hosting venue where he expressed his belief that they are going to win the game.

"I have been told that morale among yourselves is high and we expect nothing less than a win against DR Congo. Even president Samia Suluhu Hassan has much trust in you that you will perform well and emerge winners," said Majaliwa in his brief remarks to the players.

However, putting the two sides on a weighing scale before the today's kickoff, the side of Taifa Stars has more weight than the visitors because of the home ground advantage which plays a big role in these critical games.