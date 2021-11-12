Nigeria: 14 'Fake' Officers Arrested Over Invasion of Odili's Residence

Authorities of the Nigeria Police Force have arrested 14 "fake" police officers who invaded Justice Mary Odili's residence on October 29.

The fake officers were said to have been led by a self-acclaimed Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Lawrence Ajojo, who confessed that he is not an officer of the force.

Parading the suspects, on Thursday at the Force Criminal Investigation Department, Garki, Abuja Force spokesman, Frank Mba, said the suspects who involved in the criminal acts came from different professional backgrounds.

In an interview with newsmen during the parade, the fake CSP, Ajojo admitted that "he's not an officer of the Nigeria Police."

