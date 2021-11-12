Rwanda: Kagame Welcomes Google, Westlink at Smart Africa Alliance

President Paul Kagame has welcomed tech giant Google and WestLink, a member of ADS Group as the latest members to join the Smart Africa Alliance.

The Head of State made the observation yesterday during the 10th Smart Africa Board meeting, an alliance he currently chairs.

The virtual event convened over 30 African countries and partners working together to accelerate Africa's socio-economic development through digital transformation.

During the event, Heads of State committed towards the transformation of Africa into a Single Digital Market, several blueprints were launched and updates of initiatives currently underway.

"The broad network of stakeholders involved in real Smart Africa is what gives the organization its vibrancy and value for our continent, " the head of state said.

Kagame also commended different countries on continental blueprints launched including Burkina Faso's capacity building, Ghana's Cross Border e-Payments, South Africa's Artificial Intelligence and Zimbabwe's Agritech.

The head of state welcomed the good results and said that frameworks for the entire continent, not just the countries that have championed them.

"Let's work hard to spread these blueprints, together with those previously launched, so that they have the impact we wish to see on Africa's digital transformation." He said.

Smart Africa's mission is to define the continent's digital agenda and drive the continental single digital market, all this is done through a series of projects and activities.

Under the current arrangement, each member country spearheads a project that is aligned with Smart Africa's vision.

For instance, Rwanda is leading a project on smart and sustainable cities.