Kenya: Rowdy Youth Heckle Obado in Migori Amid DP Ruto Visit

11 November 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ian Byron

Governor Okoth Obado, who accompanied Deputy President William Ruto on his Nyanza tour, was Thursday forced to cut short his speech and hand over the microphone to the DP after rowdy youths heckled him in Migori town.

Initially, the crowd was jovial but turned hostile when he stood up to champion his PDP slogan "Mamlaka Kwa Wananchi", which he wanted the crowd to repeat after him.

"Nikisema Mamlaka Kwa Wananchi mnasema Kazi ni Kazi kwa sababu ni kitu kimoja. (When I say power belong to the people you say work is work because it is one and the same thing," Mr Obado said amid jeers from the crowd.

He had to cut his speech midway as the crowd booed him in protest.

"I understand you and I have noted the gestures. I will always honour your stand," Mr Obado told the youths before handing the microphone back to Dr Ruto.

Earlier, Dr Ruto's convoy snaked its way into Migori town, receiving a rousing welcome from elated residents who marched by his side for over three kilometers from Namba Junction to the town.

In his speech, Dr Ruto challenged President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner Raila Odinga to go home in peace and allow him to "rebuild the country's economy which is on its death bed."

Other leaders on the DP's entourage were MPs Kitayama Maisori (Kuria East), Mathias Robi (Kuria East), Oscar Sudi (Kapseret) and Vincent Kemosi (West Mugirango).

Thursday was his third and final day of touring Nyanza region.

His tour had a dramatic anti-climax on Wednesday after his convoy was stoned in Kondele, Kisumu County.

