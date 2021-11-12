Nigeria: NFF Bigwigs Absent As Dare Inaugurates Football Development Committee

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) bigwigs were conspicuously absent when Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, inaugurated the Ten-Year Football Development Masterplan Committee in Abuja.

The Minister, however, stated that the ministry and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) are working together to develop football in Nigeria.

While responding to questions on why the General Secretary of the NFF, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, who is a member of the committee was absent at the inauguration, Dare said, "Those who are insinuating that the newly inaugurated Committee will work at cross purposes with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) are so far from the truth.

"Any federation work at the pleasure of Mr. President. Maybe there are reasons why he wasn't here but he is part of it. The most important thing is that we want to generate a document that will make football better in our country," he stated.

Meanwhile, the committee led by former chairman of the Nigeria Football Association (NFA), Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima has been tasked to design a master-plan for Nigeria with defined implementation stages and timelines consistent with international football standards.

In his response the chairman of the committee and chairman of Kano State Sports Commission, Galadima said "I can't imagine the weight of this assignment. I have served in many capacities in this kind of job. I am relieved by the assurances of the Honourable minister but I urge the minster to help us with the report of the last committee so as to be guided in what we have to do,

"Let me assure all Nigerians that there will be no concerns, fears or worries about our assignment. We are here to serve this country and do our best," he noted.

Other members of the committee are Yemi Idowu, a sports entrepreneur who is the vice chairman, Dr Bode Durotoye, secretary of the committee and Barrister Musa Amadu as assistant secretary.

Others are the NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, former Nigerian internationals, Segun Odegbami, Sunday Oliseh and Emmanuel Babayaro, respected women football advocate and promoter, Alhaja Ayo Omidiran, top sports journalists, Ikeddy Isiguzo and Ade Ojeikere as well Augustine Ojiabor, John Opubor and Tony Nnachetta.