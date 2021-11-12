Algeria: President Tebboune Chairs Working Session With Heads of Diplomatic, Consular Missions in Europe, North America

11 November 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune chaired Thursday, in Algiers, a working session with the heads of the diplomatic and consular missions accredited to a number of European and North American countries, in which he gave "instructions and guidelines to improve the performance of the action of the diplomatic corps," the Presidency of the Republic said in a communiqué.

"President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune chaired today at the headquarters of the Presidency of the Republic a working session with the heads of the diplomatic and consular missions accredited to a number of countries in Europe and North America," said the source.

President Tebboune gave, during this meeting, "instructions and guidelines to improve the performance of the action of the diplomatic corps and of our representations to be in tune with the new conception of the Algerian diplomacy," concluded the source.

