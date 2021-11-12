Ghana: 25 Suspected Internet Fraudsters Grabbed

12 November 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raissa Sambou

Twenty-five suspected internet fraudsters have been arrested in a swoop by the Central East Regional Police Command.

The operation, which was undertaken at Iron City, a suburb of Kasoa, formed part of efforts by the police to reduce the crime rate in the area.

The police retrieved 31 laptops, 26 different types of smart mobile phone devices, dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, machetes and toffees suspected to be laced with cannabis, from the hideout and homes of the alleged internet fraudsters.

The Central East Police commander, DCOP Okyere Boapea, who confirmed the arrest to the Ghanaian Times, expressed worry about the increasing rate of criminal activities in Kasoa and it's environs .

He assured the police would vigorously combat crime in the area and persons found culpable would be taken to court.

DCOP Boapea cautioned house owners against renting their properties to individuals without conducting background checks on them.

He said some foreigners were also engaged in criminal activities adding "We are not relenting in our efforts to aggressively fight crime in this area. Individuals, who engage in illegal activities must stop or face the law.

"The Nigerians who are also fond of disobeying our laws should also beware because we are not joking about making sure that this area becomes free of criminal activities," DCOP Boapea said.

He appealed to the public to volunteer information about suspected criminals to the police and gave the assurance that the identities of informants would be protected.

This latest swoop in Kasoa comes barely two weeks after the Kasoa Divisional Police Command arrested at least 100 suspected criminals, including prostitutes, in the area.

The police said the arrest was carried out in three separate operations at night clubs, in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region.

